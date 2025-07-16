APPSC Forest Beat Officer 2025: Apply Online for ABO & FBO 691 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and More

APPSC FBO ABO Notification 2025 PDF: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 691 Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) posts are to be filled in the A.P. Forest Subordinate Service. Out of 691 positions, 435 are for Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) and 256 are for Forest Beat Officer (FBO) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 05, 2025 at www.psc.ap.gov.in. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in screening examination / Main examination / Physical examination / and CPT. The final selection shall be done from among the persons who have qualified inPhysical tests (Walking Test and Medical examination) and CPT.

APPSC Recruitment 2025 Download PDF The detailed pdf for the 691 Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) posts is available on the official website of APPSC. Alternatively you can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below APPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Download PDF APPSC FBO ABO Recruitment 2025 Overview A total of 691 Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) in the A.P. Forest Subordinate Service are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the details of the overview of the recruitment drive given below- Conducting Body Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Posts Forest Beat Officer (FBO), Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) Advt No. 06/2025 Vacancies 691 Opening Date for Online Apply 16th July 2025 Closing Date for Online Apply August 05, 2025 Selection Process Screening, Mains, and Physical Test/DV Round Official website www.psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC FBO ABO Recruitment 2025- Important Dates The detailed schedule for online registration has been released along with APPSC FBO ABO Notification 2025 on the official website. Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode from 16th July to 5th August 2025. Check the detailed schedule given below- Particulars Dates Apply Online Starts 16th July 2025 Last Date to apply 5th August 2025 (11:59 pm) Last Date to pay application fee 5th August 2025 APPSC FBO ABO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Under the recruitment drive, a total of 691 vacancies are to be filled for the posts of Forest Beat Officer (246 vacancies) and Assistant Beat Officer (435 vacancies). Check the details of the vacancies given below- Post Name Number of Posts Forest Beat Officer (FBO) 246 Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) 435 Total 691

APPSC FBO ABO Selection Process 2025 Selections for Forest Beat Officer /Assistant Beat Officer will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in four stages selection process including- Screening Test This is just a prelims exam which will be based on qualifying nature. Exams will be conducted in multiple-choice questions mode. Main Written Examination All those candidates shortlisted in prelims screening round will be able to appear in the second stage online computer-based exam. The exam will be based on three parts including General Studies & Mental Ability, General Science & General Mathematics and Essay writing. Physical Measurements Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Those who will qualify in the mains round will be able to appear for the physical examination round including PMT/PET. Document Verification Finally candidates who qualify in the PMT/PET round will have to appear for Document Verification round.