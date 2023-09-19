APPSC FRO Admit Card 2023 Out: Download Forest Range Officers Hall Ticket at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Exam Pattern

APPSC FRO Admit Card 2023 Out: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Forest Range Officers (FRO) post on its official website psc.ap.gov.in. Check download link.

APPSC FRO Admit Card 2023 Out: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on September 19, 2023 has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Forest Range Officers (FRO) on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Forest Range Officers (FRO) on September 25-27, 2023 across the state.



All such candidates applied successfully for the prelims exam round for the Forest Range Officers (FRO) posts can download their admit card for the same from the official website -https://psc.ap.gov.in/.

The APPSC FRO Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

To download the APPSC FRO Admit Card 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials including User ID and Mobile No. to the link on the official website. You can download your hall ticket after following the guidelines given below.

How To Download APPSC FRO Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Click Here To Download Admit Card For the posts of Forest Range Officers (FRO) on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page Step 4

: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

APPSC FRO 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission will be conducting the admit card for the posts of Forest Range Officers (Notification No.21/2022) on September 25-27, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted in online mode in various exam centers located across the state.

Document to Carry With APSC FRO Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Forest Range Officers (Notification No.21/2022) should note that they will have to download the admit card and carry the same at the venue. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification with you.

Download APPSC FRO Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the Forest Range Officers posts from the official website after providing the login credentials including User ID and Mobile No. to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

