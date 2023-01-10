APPSC Group-1 Answer Key 2022 Released @psc.ap.gov.in: Raise Objections, If Any Till Jan 13

Andhra Pradesh PSC has uploaded the Answer Key for the Group-I Services on its official website -psc.ap.gov.in. Download PDF here.

APPSC Group-1 Answer Key 2022 : Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uploaded the Answer Key for the Screening test for the posts of Group-I Services on its official website. You can download the initial keys along with Question Papers for the screening test for the Group-I Services which are available on the official website of APPSC -psc.ap.gov.in.

However the the answer key for the Group-1 Services for the subjects including General Studies and General Aptitude are available below and you can download the same directly through the link.

Direct Link To Download Answer Key for General Studies





Direct Link To Download Answer Key for General Aptitude





Exam Update

It is noted that APPSC has conducted the screening test for the posts of Group-I services conducted on 08.01.2023 FN & AN. The Screening test was conducted for the subjects including Paper-I General Studies & Paper-II General Apttude.

Now Commission has uploaded the Answer Key for both the subjects including General Studies & General Aptitude on its official website.

Process to Raise Objections: APPSC Group-1 Answer Key 2022

Candidates appeared in the Group1 Services screening test can raise their objections, if any regarding the answers in prescribed format through the official website.

Candidates can raise their objections only in online mode through the prescribed format available on the official website. The objections can be raised from 11

to 13 January 2023 through online mode with the link available on the official website.

Candidate should note that they will have to pay Rs.100/- per objection raised by them against question/Answer key.

Process To Download: APPSC Group-1 Answer Key 2022