APPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Group II Services @psc.ap.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

APPSC Group II Final Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the Provisional Result for the Group II Posts including Extension Officer, Assistant Section Officer and other on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the verification of certificates/computer proficiency test

and verification of physical standards can check their result available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notice released by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the list of provisionally selected candidates for Group II Posts against Notification No.25/2018 has been uploaded on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the Verification of Certificates/Computer proficiency test and verification of Physical Standards by Medical boards.

Candidates have been provisionally selected to the posts as per their merit in the Main examination and posts/Zones/Districts preferences exercised by individuals.

It is noted that Commission has invited applications for various posts under Group II Services including Extension Officer in Panchayatraj and Rural development Subordinate Service, Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector, Assistant Registrar in AP Co-Operative Societies, Assistant Section Officer (GAD), Assistant Section Officer (Finance) and other.

All such candidates appeared in the Verification of Certificates/Computer proficiency test and verification of Physical Standards can check their result available on the official website.



