APPSC Group 2 Result 2020 Announced @psc.ap.gov.in, Check DV Details Here

APPSC Group 2 Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the Group 2 Result 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the On-line Main Examination (CBT) can check APPSC Group 2 Result 2019 on the official website of APPSC-psc.ap.gov.in.

The on-line Main Examination (CBT) was held on 29 & 30 August 2019 at 13 District centers in the state. Candidates have been selected on their performance in the CBT for the various posts under Group-II Services General (Direct) Recruitment.

Qualified candidates will be called for the next round which is Document Verification in which candidates will have to appear for their verification of all Original Certificates/Documents. Commission will release the schedule of Certificate verification on its website shortly.

All the candidates provisionally admitted for verification of certificates will have to produce the Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents which will be held at the venue- O/o A.P.P.S.C., New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp- Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had released the notification to recruit 447 posts under Group-II Services General (Direct) Recruitment vide Notification No.25/2018, Dated:31-12-2018.

Direct Link for APPSC Group 2 Result 2020





How to Download APPSC Group 2 Result 2020

First of all visit the official website.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link- Results Notification for Mains - Group-II Services - Notification No-25/2018 available on the home page.

After clicking, you will get the PDF the APPSC Group 2 Result 2019 on the screen.

You can download the same and take printout of the result for future reference.

