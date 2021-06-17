APPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed for Advt No-27/2018 @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the Interview for the Group-I Services posts on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in. Check details here.

APPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the postponement notice of the Interview for the Group-I Services posts against Notification no. 27/2018. APPSC was set to conduct the Group-I Services posts Interview from 17 June 2021 to 09 July 2021.

The notification further says," It is hereby informed that the Group-I Interviews (Notification No.27/2018, dt: 31.12.2018) scheduled to be held from 17.06.2021 to 09.07.2021 are postponed for a period of four weeks in the light of directions and instructions issued by the Hon’ble AP High Court. Revised Interview dates will be announced later."

