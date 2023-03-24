APPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 to be Out Soon, Check Release Date and Details Here

APPSC Junior Assistant Hall Ticket 2023 for Mains Exam is to be released soon by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download the Hall Ticket.

APPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 : Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will soon release the Hall Tickets for the post of APPSC Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant in AP Revenue Department. This year there are a total of 670 vacancies of Junior Assistants. The exam for recruitment of Junior Assistant shall be conducted by the commission on 4 April 2023 and the commission shall release the Hall Tickets for the Junior Assistant Examination on 27 March 2023. Candidates who applied for Junior Assistant recruitment can download the Hall Ticket from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission @ https://psc.ap.gov.in/ once it is live.

APPSC Junior Assistant Hall Ticket 2023: Overview

Name of Organisation Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Name of Post Junior Assistant No. of Vacancies 670 Category Admit Card Status To be released Start Date of Download 27 March 2023 Date Of Exam 4 April 2023 Official website https://psc.ap.gov.in/

APPSC Junior Assistant Hall Ticket 2023: Steps To Download

Candidates can download the Hall Ticket from the official website of the commission or by following the steps given below, when it is released.

Steps to Download the APPSC Junior Assistant Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission @ https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page Click on the link that reads- “Hall Ticket For Junior Assistant”

Step 3: Click on the link, fill User Id, Password and download PDF of Hall Tickets

Step 4: Save the pdf for future reference.

The PDF of Hall Tickets for APPSC Junior Assistant 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below, when it is released.

Direct Link for APPSC Junior Assistant Hall Ticket 2023

Details Mentioned on APPSC Junior Assistant Hall Ticket 2023

The APPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 contains the following details:

Name of Candidate Candidate Date of Birth Name of Exam Time of Exam Duration of Exam Exam Centre Details Category of Candidate Roll no. of Candidate Registration No. of Candidate Photograph and Signature of Candidate Important Instructions for the Candidate Gender of the Candidate Documents To be carried.

Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card.





