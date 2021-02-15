APPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2021 Released under Government Polytechnic College @psc.ap.gov.in, Check DV Details

APPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Lectures post against Notification No.23/2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Lectures posts in Government Polytechnic College in A.P Technical Education Service can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the Oral Test/Interview for the Lectures posts in Government Polytechnic College in A.P Technical Education Service against Notification No.23/2018 from 03 to 26 March 2021.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Lectures posts in Government Polytechnic College should note that they will have to appear for Certificate Verification round also with Interview as per schedule. Candidates should note that the schedule for verification of Original Certificates followed by oral test (Interview) and along with call letter (Memo), Check-List, Attestation Form and other relevant material for provisionally qualified candidates is available on the Commission’s website.

Qualified candidates can check the details schedule/notification available on the official website of APPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

