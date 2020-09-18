APPSC Lecturers CBT Initial Key 2020 to Release on Sep 19@psc.ap.gov.in, Raise Objection till Sep 28

APPSC Lecturers Initial Key 2020 : The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the Initial keys and Response sheets for the Computer based Objective Type main Examination for the posts of Lecturers on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Computer based Objective Type Main Examination can download Initial Key/Response Sheet from the official webstie-psc.ap.gov.in, once is it uploaded.

As per the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Initial keys and Response sheets for the Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges will be hosted on 19.09.2020 on its official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any till 28.09.2020.

The notification further says," The Commission has conducted the examinations for the post of Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges from 15.09.2020 to 16.09.2020 F.N.& A.N. The Initial keys and Response sheets will be hosted on 19.09.2020. The objections will be accepted from the candidates from 21.09.2020 to 28.09.2020. The objections should be submitted through on line only. No objections through Post / SMS / Phone / Individual submissions etc., will be accepted."

It is noted that APPSC has conducted the Computer based Objective Type Main Examination for Lecturers posts in Govt. Degree Colleges in A.P. Collegiate Education Service against Notification number 26/2018 on 15/09/2020 FN & AN and 16/09/2020 FN & AN.

All such candidates appeared in the Mains Exam for the lecturer Posts can check the short notification on the official website of APPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Lecturers CBT Initial Key 2020 Short Notification





It is noted that the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had released the job notifications for the posts of Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges in A.P. Collegiate Education Service against Notification number 26/2018.