APSC AE Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical /Chemical) Post @apsc.nic.in

APSC AE Admit Card 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test Admit Card for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Post against Advt. No. 06/2020 . All such candidates who have applied for Assistant Engineer Post under Public Health Engineering Department can download their APSC AE Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

The link to download the APSC AE Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Post is available on the official website of APSC. In a bid to download the APSC AE Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on the official website.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the Screening Test for Assistant Engineer Post (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on 28 August 2021. The exam for General Studies paper will be held from 10.11 A.M. to 12.00 Noon whereas exam for Engineering Paper i.e. for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical and Chemical will be conducted from 01.30 P.M. to 3.30 P.M.

Candidates qualified for the screening test round for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Post can download ther Admit Card after following the guidelines given below. You can download the APSC AE Admit Card 2021also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APSC AE Admit Card 2021