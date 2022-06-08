APSC AE Interview Schedule 2019 (Out) for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF Here

Assam PSC has released the Interview/Viva-voce Schedule for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC AE Interview Schedule 2019: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-voce Schedule for the Post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department. Interview for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts will be held from 14 June 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post can download the APSC AE Interview Schedule 2019 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.



As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Interview/Viva-Voce Programme for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department on 14 to 29 June and 01-02 July 2022. Candidates will have to report at the 9.00 A.M. sharply at the venue mentioned in the notification.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring the essential documents/testimonials in original with self attested photocopies for verification/scrutiny on the day of interview.

Candidates qualified for the interview round can download APSC AE Interview Schedule 2019 from the official website after following the steps given below.

