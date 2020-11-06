APSC Provisional List 2020 Out for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts @apsc.nic.in, 4298 Candidates Shortlisted

APSC AE Provisional List 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of Shortlisted Candidates for the Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) against Advt. No.06/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer Posts (Civil) can check the List of Provisionally selected candidates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has published the Provisionally Selected list of candidates whose application forms have been accepted for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts against Advt. No.06/2019.

A total of 4298 candidates have been finally selected for the Screening test for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under PW Department vide Advt. No.06/2019 Dated:19-11-2019. All such candidates applied for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) against Advt. No.06/2019 can check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Provisional List 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts





How to Download: APSC Provisional List 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts

Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission i.e. -apsc.nic.in.

Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link "Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under PW Department vide Advt. No.06/2019 dated:19-11-2019” given on the Home Page.

You will redirects to a new window where you will get the PDF of the list of Shortlisted Candidates.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has earlier released the notification for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) against Advt. No.06/2019 on its official website