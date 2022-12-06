APSC Admit Card 2022 (Released) for Assistant Professor/Librarian Post at apsc.nic.in: Check Download Link

Assam PSC has uploaded the Interview Admit Card for the post of Assistant Professor/Librarian on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download link here.

APSC Assistant Professor/Librarian Admit Card 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the Interview Admit Card downloading link for the post of Assistant Professor (Non Technical) and Librarian on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the Assistant Professor/Librarian Post in the State Engg. Colleges of Assam, Higher Education (Technical) Dept on 09 December 2022.

Candidates who have successfully qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Professor (Non Technical) and Librarian post can download their Admit Card from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC Assistant Professor/Librarian Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Assistant Professor/Librarian Admit Card 2022

As per the schedule released earlier by APSC, the interview and document verification for the Assistant Professor (Non Technical) and Librarian post against Advt. No 05/2017 will be held on 09 December 2022.

Document Verification for the faculty/subject including Physics, Mathematics, English and Librarian will be conducted from 09.00 Morning whereas interview will be held from 10.30 A.M. Morning,

Document Verification for the subjects including Chemistry and Humanities (Accountancy) will be held from 12.00 P.M. Noon and Interview will be conducted from 01.30 P.M. Candidates are advised to check the details schedule available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the interview round can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials.

How To Download: APSC Assistant Professor/Librarian Admit Card 2022