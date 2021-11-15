APSC CCE Mains Exam 2021 Notification Out @apsc.nic.in, Apply Online From Nov 16, Check Latest Update

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the short notification regarding the Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2021 on its official website -apsc.nic.in. Check detail here.

APSC CCE Mains Exam 2021 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the short notification regarding the Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2021. As per the short notice released, Commission has updated the details schedule for online apply for the CCE Mains Exam 2021. All such candidates who have qualified in the Prelims Combined Competitive Exam can check the APSC CCE Mains Exam 2021 Notification available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-apsc.nic.in.

However you can check the APSC CCE Mains Exam 2021 Notification directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will hold the Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2020 in the month of January tentatively at Guwahati center only. Exam date will be notified in due course of time. Candidates who have qualified in the Combined Competitive Prelims Examination 2020 should note that the Roll Number for the Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2020 will remain same as that of Prelims exam.

The prescribed online application forms for the Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2020 will be available on the Assam Public Service Commission's official website. Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims exam can fill their online application from 16 November 2021 to 01 December 2021.

Candidates are advised to to through the Guidelines and How to Apply section available on the official website before filling up the application form.

How to Download: APSC CCE Mains Exam 2021 Notification