APSC CCE Mains Result 2023 Soon: Interview Scheduled in November, Check Detailed Schedule Here

APSC CCE Mains Result 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will declare the Combined Competitive Mains Exam (CCE) 2023 in the last of October 2023 on its official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC CCE Mains Result 2023 Soon: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is likely to declare the Combined Competitive Mains Exam (CCE) 2023 in the last of October 2023. Candidates appeared in the Combined Competitive Mains Exam (CCE) 2023 will be able to check the result on the official website at-apsc.nic.in. The Commission has also uploaded the details of the interview which will be conducted in the month of November 2023. The Combined Competitive Prelims Exam (CCE) will be held in March, 2024. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for the Combined Competitive Prelims Exam (CCE) under APSC, can check the detailed schedule available on the official website-apsc.nic.in.

However you can download the detailed schedule pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC CCE Mains 2023 Update PDF





According to the short notice released, the result of the CCE Mains 2022 exam is expected in the last part of October, 2023 on the official website. You can get the pdf of the notice regarding the interview schedule for CCE 2022 and prelims date for CCE 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC CCE Mains 2023 Update ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "Release Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2022" on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the short notice in a new window. Step

5: Download and save it for future reference.

APSC CCE Mains 2023 Overview

It is noted that APSC had conducted the CCE Mains Exam 2022 on July 8-10, 2023 across the state. According to the notice released, the CCE 2022 witnessed the participation of a large number of candidates in both prelims and mains. It is noted that a total of 8815 candidates appeared in the CCE Mains exam which was conducted for 6 papers. Result for the mains exam will be tentatively announced in the last of October, 2023. The month-long interview for the qualified candidates will be held in the first part of November, 2023.

It is noted that a total of 915 posts are to be filled in 27 Cadre/Services through the CCE 2022 recruitment drive across the state.

APSC CCE Prelims 2023 Exam Date

According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the prelims exam for the Combined Competitive Examination-2022 in the last part of March, 24, 2023. You can check the detailed notification on the official website.