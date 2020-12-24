APSC Result 2020 for CCE Out @apsc.nic.in, Download Assam Civil Service Final Selection List PDF 2018 Here

APSC Result 2020 for CCE: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2018 for Assam Civil Service on its official website. Candidates can download APSC CCE Result from the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.

APSC Result Link is given below. The candidates can download APSC Civil Service Result, directly, through the link:

APSC Result Download Link for CCE 2018

Assam PSC has uploaded a list containing the details of selected candidate under Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade), Assam Land & Revenue Service (Jr. Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, Assistant Employment Officer, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Taxes and Inspector of Excise.

APSC CCE Posts No. Of Posts No. Of Selected Candidates Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade) 138 135 Assam Land & Revenue Service (Jr. Grade) 56 55 Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade) 8 8 Superintendent of Taxes 10 10 Superintendent of Excise 1 1 Assistant Employment Officer 2 2 Labour Inspector 11 11 Inspector of Taxes 32 21 Inspector of Excise 3 3

How to Download APSC Result for CCE 2018?

Go to the Official Website @ www.apsc.nic.in Click on ‘Final Results of CCE-2018’ given under ‘Latest Update’ Section. APSC CCE Final Result PDF file will open Check details of selected candidates

APSC CCE Interview was held from 28 October 2020 to 27 November 2020.