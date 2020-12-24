APSC Result 2020 for CCE Out @apsc.nic.in, Download Assam Civil Service Final Selection List PDF 2018 Here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2018 for Assam Civil Service on its official website. Candidates can download APSC CCE Result from the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Download Here

Dec 24, 2020 19:01 IST
APSC CCE Result 2018
APSC CCE Result 2018

APSC Result 2020 for CCE: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2018 for Assam Civil Service on its official website. Candidates can download APSC CCE Result from the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.

APSC Result Link is given below. The candidates can download APSC Civil Service Result, directly, through the link:

APSC Result Download Link for CCE 2018

Assam PSC has uploaded a list containing the details of selected candidate under Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade), Assam Land & Revenue Service (Jr. Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, Assistant Employment Officer, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Taxes and Inspector of Excise.

 

APSC CCE Posts

No. Of Posts

No. Of Selected Candidates

Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade)

138

135

Assam Land & Revenue Service (Jr. Grade)

56

55

Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade)

8

8

Superintendent of Taxes

10

10

Superintendent of Excise

1

1

Assistant Employment Officer

2

2

Labour Inspector

11

11

Inspector of Taxes

32

21

Inspector of Excise

3

3

 

How to Download APSC Result for CCE 2018?

  1. Go to the Official Website @ www.apsc.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘Final Results of CCE-2018’ given under ‘Latest Update’ Section.
  3. APSC CCE Final Result PDF file will open
  4. Check details of selected candidates

APSC CCE Interview was held from 28 October 2020 to 27 November 2020.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next