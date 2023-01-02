APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out at apsc.nic.in: Download PDF for inspector, MVI, Forest Ranger & Others

Assam PSC has uploaded the details written exam/viva-voce interview scheduled for major exams on its official website -apsc.nic.in. Check PDF here.

APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the details written exam/viva-voce interview scheduled in the month of January/February 2023 for major exams including Forest Ranger, lnspector of Legal Metrology, Motor Vehicle lnspector,Jr. Administrative Assistant and others.

All those candidates who are part of various round of selection process for these posts can download the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Download from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

However you can download the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Exam Calendar 2023





The APSC Exam Calendar 2023 will keep you updated about the preparation for the interview/written exam and other updates. You can download the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: APSC Exam Calendar 2023

Go to the official of APSC-apsc.nic.in. Now go to what's new section on home page. Click on the link-TENTATIVE EXAMINATIONS/VIVA-VOCE FOR JANUARY/FEBRUARY, 2023 given on the home page. The PDF of the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 will be displayed in a new window. You are advised to download and save the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the Written & OMR based Test for the Forest Range post on 08/09/10/11/12/20/21/22 January 2023. The OMR based Screening Test for the lnspector of Legal Metrology 29tn January 2023.

APSC Exam Calendar 2023: Date Sheet