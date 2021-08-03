APSC FDO Selection List 2021 Released for Fishery Development Officer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Fishery Development Officer on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC FDO Selection List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Fishery Development Officer posts and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department. All such candidates who have applied for the Fishery Development Officer post can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.



Assam Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of shortlisted candidates for Fishery Development Officer post against Advt. No14/2020. Now shortlisted candidates will have to participate in the next round of selection process as per the selection process for Fishery Development Officer posts.



A total of 78 candidates have been qualified for the next round of selection process for Fishery Development Officer post. Candidates can check their result with their Roll Number and Application Id on the APSC FDO Selection List 2021 available on the official website. Commission has also released the list of rejected candidates for the Fishery Development Officer post.

Assam Public Service Commission had invited online application for the various posts of Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre under Fishery Department against Advt. No14/2020. Candidates having educational qualification including B.F.Sc. Degree from any College/University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other Institute of I.C.A.R. have applied for these posts.

Candidates applied for the Fishery Development Officer post can check the APSC FDO Selection List 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Direct Link for APSC Selection List 2021 Fishery Development Officer post