APSC Hall Ticket 2020 Released for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts @apsc.nic.in, Direct Link Available Here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its official website- apsc.nic.in.

Oct 9, 2020 18:20 IST
APSC Hall Ticket 2020
APSC Hall Ticket 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its official website. All such candidates who have shortlisted for the Assistant Engineer Posts (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) can download their Hall Ticket available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in. 


As per the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have shortlisted for the Interview/Viva-Voce round can download their Hall ticket from the official website. 

In a bid to download their Hall Ticket for the Assistants Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website. You will get the separate windows for the different posts including Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical from where you can download your Hall Ticket. You can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download APSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical)
CIVIL

MECHANICAL

ELECTRICAL

CHEMICAL


How to Download: APSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical)

  • Visit the official website of APSC i.e-apsc.nic.in.
  • Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link "Download intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam vide Advt. No. 14/2018 dated 29-12-2018INTIMATION LETTERS” given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials
  • Take Print Out of your Hall Ticket and save a copy for future reference.

