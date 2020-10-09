APSC Hall Ticket 2020 Released for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts @apsc.nic.in, Direct Link Available Here

APSC Hall Ticket 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its official website. All such candidates who have shortlisted for the Assistant Engineer Posts (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) can download their Hall Ticket available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.



As per the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have shortlisted for the Interview/Viva-Voce round can download their Hall ticket from the official website.

In a bid to download their Hall Ticket for the Assistants Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website. You will get the separate windows for the different posts including Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical from where you can download your Hall Ticket. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download APSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical)

CIVIL



MECHANICAL



ELECTRICAL



CHEMICAL







How to Download: APSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical)