APSC IMO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Insurance Medical Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

APSC IMO Recruitment 2023: Assam PSC is recruiting for the Insurance Medical Officer (lMO) posts across the state. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more.

APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)has invited online applications for the Insurance Medical Officer (lMO) posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 25, 2023.

Candidates selected finally for insurance Medical Officer (lMO) posts under ESI Scheme, Assam under Labour Welfare Department will get the pay scale as Rs, 30,0001 to 1,10,000/.

APSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 27, 2023

Closing date of application: August 25, 2023

Last date for payment of Application Fee: August 27, 2023



APSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Insurance Medical Officer (lMO)-11

APSC Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have minimum qualification as MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

APSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023) The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



APSC Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay

Pay scale-Rs, 30,0001 to 1,10,000/-

Grade Pay-Rs. 12,700/-

Pay Band-Pay Band - 4

Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees

from time to time (per month)



How to Apply For APSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.