APSC IMO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Insurance Medical Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)has invited online applications for the Insurance Medical Officer (lMO) posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 25, 2023.
Candidates selected finally for insurance Medical Officer (lMO) posts under ESI Scheme, Assam under Labour Welfare Department will get the pay scale as Rs, 30,0001 to 1,10,000/.
APSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: July 27, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 25, 2023
Last date for payment of Application Fee: August 27, 2023
APSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Insurance Medical Officer (lMO)-11
APSC Educational Qualification 2023
- Candidates should have minimum qualification as MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
APSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years.
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
APSC Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay
- Pay scale-Rs, 30,0001 to 1,10,000/-
- Grade Pay-Rs. 12,700/-
- Pay Band-Pay Band - 4
- Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees
from time to time (per month)
APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How to Apply For APSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://apscrecruitment.in/.
- Step 2: Applicants who have not registered yet in Online Recruitment Portal of APSC are first required to go to the APSC's recruitment website.
- Step 3: Now go to the 'Register Here' link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by providing basic details.
- Step 4: After creating an account, applicants need to login with the credentials
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.