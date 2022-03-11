APSC Interview Admit Card 2022 On March 17 for Assistant Professor Post @apsc.nic.in, Download Schedule Here

APSC has released the Interview Admit Card/Schedule notice for the Assistant Professor Post on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check admit card downloading link,

APSC Assistant Professor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Admit Card/Schedule for the Assistant Professor Post in Kokrajhar Govt.College. Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor posts (Advt. No.: 13/2020, dated: 17-12-2020) from 22 March 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the Assistant Professor Posts can download the APSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for various posts including Zoology, English, Political Science, Economics and others on 22-24 March 2022. Commission has uploaded the details PDF of the APSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update on its official website.

You can download the APSC Assistant Professor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: APSC Assistant Professor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link " Notification regarding Programme of Interview for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Kokrajhar Govt. College, Kokrajhar (Advt. No. 13/2020, dated: 17-12-2020)NOTIFICATION” given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC Assistant Professor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022. Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

