APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 Out for Assistant Professor/ Librarian Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview call letter for the Assistant Professor  and Librarian posts on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Nov 9, 2021 12:33 IST
APSC Interview Call Letter 2021

APSC Interview Call Letter 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview call letter for the Assistant Professor (Tech/Non Tech) and Librarian. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Assistant Professor (Tech/Non Tech) and Librarian Post can download their interview call letter available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: APSC Interview Call Letter 2021

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the interview/document verification for Assistant Processor in (Tech/Non Tech) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam under Higher Education (Tech) Deptt from 15 November 2021 onwards. 

Candidates can check the detail department wise interview schedule including Civil Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering/Computer Science Engineering& Instrumentation Engineering/Chemical Engineering & MCA/Industrial and Production Engineering/Physics/Mathematics/Chemistry/English/Humanities (Accountancy) and Librarian available on the official website. 

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor (Tech/Non Tech) and Librarian against Advt. no.05/2017  can download their Interview Call Letter from the link available on the official website. 

In a bid to download the APSC Interview Call Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on the link available on the official website. 

How to Download: APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 

  1. Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link "Download admit card for Interview for the post of Assistant Professor (Tech/Non Tech) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam under Higher Education Department (Advt. no.05/2017 dated 25.05.2017) ADMIT CARD” given on the Home Page.
  4. A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credential.
  5. You will get the APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 on your screen, save a copy for future reference.

