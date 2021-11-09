APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 Out for Assistant Professor/ Librarian Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview call letter for the Assistant Professor and Librarian posts on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check process to download here.

APSC Interview Call Letter 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview call letter for the Assistant Professor (Tech/Non Tech) and Librarian. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Assistant Professor (Tech/Non Tech) and Librarian Post can download their interview call letter available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the interview/document verification for Assistant Processor in (Tech/Non Tech) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam under Higher Education (Tech) Deptt from 15 November 2021 onwards.

Candidates can check the detail department wise interview schedule including Civil Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering/Computer Science Engineering& Instrumentation Engineering/Chemical Engineering & MCA/Industrial and Production Engineering/Physics/Mathematics/Chemistry/English/Humanities (Accountancy) and Librarian available on the official website.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor (Tech/Non Tech) and Librarian against Advt. no.05/2017 can download their Interview Call Letter from the link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the APSC Interview Call Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on the link available on the official website.

