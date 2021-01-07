APSC JE Answer Key 2021 Released for Junior Engineer Civil Post @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections till Jan 12

APSC JE Answer Key 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key of the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts Screening Test can check the answer key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has conducted the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Panchayat and Rural Development Department on 27 December 2020. All such candidates appeared for the JE exam can check the Answer Key for the subjects including General Studies and Civil Engineering on its official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any about the Answer Key available on the official website. They can raise their objections in the Answer Key Claim Format available on the website. Candidates will have to raise their objections and submit the correct answers as per their opinion along with supportive documents/papers on or before 12 January 2021.

Candidates can check the answer key and Answer Key Claim Format available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC JE Answer Key 2021 for Junior Engineer Civil Post





How to Download: APSC JE Answer Key 2021 for Junior Engineer Civil Post