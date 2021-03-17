APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 Released for Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Screening Test for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) post on its official website- apsc.nic.in.
APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Screening Test for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Posts screening test can download APSC JE Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the Admit Card download link for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) against Advt. No. 04/2020 on its official website. In a bid to download the APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on its official website.
It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the Screening Test for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department on 21 March 2021.
All such candidates who have qualified for the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer Civil Post
Direct Link for APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer Mechanical Post
Direct Link for APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer Electrical Post
How to Download: APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Post
You May Read Also
Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
- Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link -"Download Admit Card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Junior Engineer under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department. vide Advt. No. 04/2020 dated 26-06-2020” given on the Home Page.
- You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials.
After that, you will get your Admit Card.
- You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications