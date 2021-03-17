APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 Released for Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Screening Test for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Posts screening test can download APSC JE Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the Admit Card download link for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) against Advt. No. 04/2020 on its official website. In a bid to download the APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on its official website.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the Screening Test for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department on 21 March 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer Civil Post





Direct Link for APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer Mechanical Post





Direct Link for APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer Electrical Post





How to Download: APSC JE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Post

