APSC Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Junior Manager Hall Ticket at apsc.nic.in

APSC Admit Card 2023 Out: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of the posts of Junior Manager on its official website. Check download link.

APSC Admit Card 2023 Out: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of the posts of Junior Manager on its official website. The screening test for the posts of Junior Manager (Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation/IT) is scheduled on December 3, 2023 across the state.



All such candidates applied successfully for the Junior Manager posts (Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation/IT) posts can download their admit card for the screening test from the official website -apsc.nic.in

However the screening test admit card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Admit Card 2023





To download the admit card, you will have to visit the official website and provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the same from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the What's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link download e-Admission Certificate for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the posts of Junior Manager (Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation/IT)on the home page.

Step 4: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 5: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

APSC Junior Manager 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the screening test for the posts of Junior Manager (Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation/IT) in Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) on December 3, 2023 in two sessions. First session will be held from 10.00 am to 12 noon and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Exams for the subject General Studies will be held in the first session and exams for subjects based on Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation/IT will be conducted in the second session.

Document to Carry With APSC Junior Manager 2023 ?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts should note that they will have to download the admit card and take the additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification to appear in the exam.

Download APSC Junior Manager Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials including name of exam/Application No./ Roll No/Date of Birth to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.