APSC Recruitment 2020: Application Link Re-Opened for AE and JE Posts, 567 Vacancies Notified, Details Here

APSC Recruitment 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has re-opened the application link for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Civil). In addition, 104 vacancies are also added for Assistant Engineer Posts. Candidates who are interested for Assam PSC Recruitment 2020 can submit their application through offline mode. The last date for submitting application is 16 June 2020.

As per the official notice "In continuation of this office Advertisement No. 06/2019 issued vide letter No. 49PSC/DR-5/ I /20 I 9-20 dated 19/11/20 I 9, it is notified for information to all concerned that the Govt. in Public Works Roads Department Establishment (8) Branch, have intimated additional 104 nos. of vacant post of Assistant

Engineer (Civil) vide their letter No. RBEB. 159/2018/85 dated 20/03/2020. Over and above 156 posts

already advertised as mentioned above to be filled up by direct recruitment"

Earlier, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had notified the recruitment Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department in the month of November 2020 and the last date of application was 21 December 2019.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 06/2019

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 16 June 2020

APSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 463

Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department – 156 Posts + 104 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Department - 307 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 14,000/-49,000/-PB 2 with Grade Pay of Rs 8,700/-plus other allowances as admissible under Rules of the Govt. of Assam.

Eligibility Criteria for Child Development Project Officer & Allied Cadres (CDPO)

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by Government Or Passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and possessing a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers (India).

Passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and possessing a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers (India). Degrees obtained through Distance mode of education will not be accepted as the Department modifies the Schedule-II appended to Rule 8 of the Assam Engineering (PWD) Service Rules,1978 issued vide Govt. OM RBEB.33/2019/12 Dated Dispur the 4 th July/2019.

Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Junior Engineer (Civil)

3 years Diploma course in Civil Engineering from an institution recognized by the Government. The Diploma Courses must be a Regular Course. Diploma Courses obtained through Distance Mode of Education, by whatever name called, will not be accepted.

Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Age Limit:

21 to 38 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for APSC Jobs 2020



The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022" latest by 16 June 2020.

APSC JE AE Recruitment Notification 2019-20

APSC Re-Open Notice

Application Fee: