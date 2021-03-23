JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

APSC Recruitment 2021 for Research Officer, Exploration Officer posts @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified  for the 11  posts of Asstt. Research Officer, Exploration Officer on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Mar 23, 2021 17:19 IST
APSC Recruitment 2021
APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the posts of Asstt. Research Officer, Exploration Officer against Advertisement no 04/2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 23 April 2021.

Out of total 11 posts, there are 02 post for Exploration Officer (Grade-II) in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural  Affairs Department whereas 09 posts are for Asstt Research Officer /Asstt. Planning Officer in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department, Assam.   

In a bid to apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree holder in Ancient Indian History or Archaeology or Sanskrit or
Anthropology with Pre-History as one of the subjects and e 2nd Class Masters Degree with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

Candidates willing to apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advt. No. 04/2021 
Date: 22nd March/2021 
 
Important Date for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Starting  Date for Online Application: 24 March 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 April 2021  

Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Exploration Officer (Grade-II)-02
Asstt. Research Officer /Asstt. Planning Officer-09 

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Exploration Officer (Grade-II)-Post Graduate Degree holder in Ancient Indian History or Archaeology or Sanskrit or Anthropology with Pre-History as one of the subjects.
Asstt. Research Officer /Asstt. Planning Officer-The minimum academic qualification required in respect of the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer shall have 2nd Class Masters Degree in any of the following subjects of a recognized University viz: Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Business Management, Business Administration, Sociology, Social Work, Anthropology, Social Anthropology. 
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested candidates can downlod the application form from the official website www.apsc.nic.in and apply on or before 23 April 2021. Check the details notification for details in this regards.  

Job Summary
Notification DateMar 23, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 23, 2021
CityGuwahati
StateAssam
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
