APSC Recruitment 2023 For Research Assistant & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

APSC Research Assistant Recruitment 2023 : APSC has invited online applications for the Research Assistant & Other Posts on its official website. Check APSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC RA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Research Assistant and Inspector of Statistics on its official website. Total 29 vacancies are available out of which 25 are for Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department whereas 04 are for Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department, Government of Assam.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28/29 April 2023. The online application process will be commenced from 29/30 March 2023.

Notification Details APSC RA Recruitment 2023 :

Advt No.: . 03-04/2023

Important Date APSC RA Recruitment 2023



For Research Assistant

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 29 March 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 April 2023

Last Date for Payment of Application Fees : 30 April 2023

For Inspector of Statistics

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 30 March 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 April 2023

Last Date for Payment of Application Fees : 01 May 2023

Vacancy Details APSC RA Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Research Assistant-25

Inspector of Statistics-04

Eligibility Criteria for APSC RA Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant-Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce as one of the subjects. Preference shall be given to Honours Graduates.

Inspector of Statistics-At least second class Master Degree in Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from a recognized University or its equivalent.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Scale of Pay Research Assistant APSC Salary 2023

Pay Scale-Rs. 22, 000/- to 97 ,000/-

Grade Pay-Rs. 9,400/

Pay Band-PB - 3

Scale of Pay Inspector of Statistics APSC Salary 2023

Pay Scale-Rs. 22, 000/- to 97 ,000/-

Grade Pay-Rs. 9,700/-

Pay Band-PB - 3

APSC RA Recruitment 2023 Notification-Research Assistant



APSC RA Recruitment 2023 Notification-Inspector of Statistics

How to Apply for APSC RA Recruitment 2023?