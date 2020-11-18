APSC Screening Test Schedule 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Venue Details Here

APSC Screening Test Schedule 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test Schedule for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) against Advt. no 03/2020 on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer posts can check the Screening Test Schedule on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Screening Test for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Advt. no 03/2020) will be conducted on 06 December 2020.

All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts under Panchayat and Rural Development Department Assam can check the Exam Schedule available on the official website. As per schedule, the Paper of General Studies will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon whereas Paper of Civil Engineering will be held from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

Commission has also released the zone wise exam centers on its official website. Candidates can check their Exam Venue as per their zone and Roll number with the help of official website. Candidates should note that commission will released the selected list on 25 November 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card for the Screening Test from the 01 December 2020 onwards.

Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) against Advt. no 03/2020 can check the Exam Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APSC Screening Test Schedule 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts