APSC Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) for Soil Conservation Ranger Post, Check Admit Card Update

APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under soil conservation Department on its official website. Commission will be conducting the screening test for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger from 15 October 2022 onward. Candidates qualified for the Soil Conservation Ranger post against Advt. No. 05/2021 can download the APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

However you can download the APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

Commission will conduct the screening test for the Soil Conservation Ranger post under Soil Conservation Department on n 15 October (Saturday) & 16 October 2022 (Sunday). Exam for the General Knowledge will be held on 15 October 2022 from 1.30 P M to 3.30 P.M.

Exam for the General English and Optional Subject will be conducted on 16 October 2022. Commission will upload the Intimation/E-admission letters for the screening test on 10 October 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link from the official website.

How to Download APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update