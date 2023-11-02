APSRTC Recruitment 2023 for 309 Apprentice Posts

APSRTC Recruitment 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is hiring 309 Apprentice Posts. Check the Application Form, Notification, Vacancies, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

APSRTC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2023.

APSRTC Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2023 Download Here

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 15 November 2023

APSRTC Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice – 309 Posts

Kurnool - 49 Posts

Nandyal - 50 Posts

Anathapuram - 52 Posts

Sri Satya Sai - 40 Posts

Kadapa - 67 Posts

Annamayya - 51 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for APSRTC Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed ITI from relevant trade

How to apply for APSRTC Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Interested candidates can register at apprenticeship.gov.in/candidate-login and send the application along with the required document to the principal, zonal staff training college, APSTRC, Bellary Chowrastha, Kurnool.

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 118/-

SC/ST/Pwbd - Rs. 118/-