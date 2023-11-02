APSRTC Recruitment 2023 for 309 Apprentice Posts

APSRTC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2023.
|APSRTC Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2023
|Download Here
Important Dates
Last date for submission of application: 15 November 2023
APSRTC Apprentice Vacancy Details
- Apprentice – 309 Posts
- Kurnool - 49 Posts
- Nandyal - 50 Posts
- Anathapuram - 52 Posts
- Sri Satya Sai - 40 Posts
- Kadapa - 67 Posts
- Annamayya - 51 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for APSRTC Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed ITI from relevant trade
How to apply for APSRTC Apprentice Recruitment 2023
Interested candidates can register at apprenticeship.gov.in/candidate-login and send the application along with the required document to the principal, zonal staff training college, APSTRC, Bellary Chowrastha, Kurnool.
Application Fee:
General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 118/-
SC/ST/Pwbd - Rs. 118/-