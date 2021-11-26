APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 for 794 Vacancies, Apply Now!

APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at https://apvvp.nic.in/ for 794 vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist General/CASS/ DAS of different specialties in APVVP Hospitals on regular basis. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 1 December 2021. The online application process was started on 21 November 2021.

Candidates are required to apply online through website https://dmeaponline.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 1 December 2021

APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

CAS Specialists - 794 Posts

APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

CAS General: Candidates must have passed MBBS or its equivalent.

CAS Specialists: Candidates must have passed PG Degree / Diploma / DNB in that particular speciality or its equivalent.

DAS: Candidate should have passed BDS or its equivalent.

Candidates must be registered with A P State Medical Council/ AP Dental Council constituted under MCI/DCI Act as applicable and shall have updated renewal.

APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.53,500/- per month

APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria



For CAS Specialists:

65% will be allocated for the aggregate of marks obtained in all the years in P.G.Diploma or any other equivalent qualification. In addition, 10% will be allocated for P.G. Degree /DNB/ Equivalent qualification.

For CAS General and DAS:

75 % will be allocated for an aggregate of marks obtained in all the years in MBBS/DAS. Upto 10 marks @1.0 marks per completed year after acquiring requisite qualification. Weightage upto 15% will be given to the doctors working on a contract/ outsourcing/ honorarium basis.

75 % will be allocated for an aggregate of marks obtained in all the years in MBBS/DAS. Upto 10 marks @1.0 marks per completed year after acquiring requisite qualification. Weightage upto 15% will be given to the doctors working on a contract/ outsourcing/ honorarium basis. No Weightage will be given for the services rendered less than Six Months.

The Medical Officers who worked on a contract/outsourcing/honorarium basis and discontinued for administrative reasons.

The maximum weightage for Government service rendered on contract /out sourcing /Honorarium basis in Tribal/Rural/Urban areas including COVID-19 duties is 15%.

Download APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website (Link 1)

(Link 2)

How to apply for APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 21 November to 1 December 2021.

APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 Application Fee