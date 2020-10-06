Study at Home
Search

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher Recruitment 2020 Age Limit & Educational Qualification

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Eligibility Criteria 2020: In this article, we are going to share all the eligibility criteria for the teaching posts of PGT/ TGT/ PRT including the age limit and educational qualification needed to qualify for Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam. Candidates can apply for this exam from 1st to 20th October 2020 at aps-csb.in.

Oct 6, 2020 13:50 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher Recruitment 2020 Age Limit & Educational Qualification
Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher Recruitment 2020 Age Limit & Educational Qualification

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Every year Army Public School recruits teachers for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). There are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools. Out of these, a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons. Candidates can apply for this exam from 1st to 20th October 2020. Candidates are required to apply online through APS website http://aps-csb.in.

Check Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Recruitment Notification

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for PGT, TGT and PRT posts for Army Public School AWES 2020 Exam:

Age Limit and Relaxation in Upper Age Limit

Category

Age Limit (As on April 01, 2021)

Fresh Candidates

Below 40 years

(except for Delhi schools where TGT/PRT should be less than 29 yrs and PGT less than 36 years)

Experienced Candidates

(Should have minimum 5 years teaching experience in the last 10 years)

Below 57 years (in the case of Delhi 40 Yrs)

Click here to know the Online Application Process for Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam

Educational Qualification

Minimum Qualification for Teachers in Army Public School

Post

Education

% Marks

Professional

% Marks

PGT

Post Graduation

50

B.Ed

50

TGT

Graduation

50

B.Ed

50

PRT

Graduation

50

B.Ed/ Two year Diploma (D.Ed)

50

Note:

  • CTET/TET is not mandatory for appearing in the Online Screening Test. However CTET/TET conducted by Centre/State government is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Those not qualified in CTET/TET but found fit in all other respects may be considered for appointment on vacancies which may be adhoc in nature till attainment of qualification.
  • A Post-Graduate with less than 50% marks in Graduation, but more than 50% marks in Post-Graduation with the subject applied for shall also be eligible. 
  • For TGT Applicants Higher Qualification (with 50% marks) shall be accepted provide the main subject is common.

Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam

Let’s have a look at the subject-wise educational qualification required for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts in Army Public School:

Subject

Educational Qualification

Professional Qualification

Primary

Alternative

For PGT Teachers in Army Public School

English

Masters Degree in English

-

B. Ed

Hindi

Masters Degree in Hindi

-

B. Ed

History

Masters Degree in History

-

B. Ed

Geography

Masters Degree in Geography

-

B. Ed

Economics

Masters Degree in Economics

-

B. Ed

Political Science

Masters Degree in Politics

MA in Public Administration/ International relations

B. Ed

Maths

Masters Degree in Maths

PG in Statistics/ Operational Research provided it is preceded by graduation in Maths

Or

MSc Ed in Maths from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Physics

Masters Degree in Physics

MSc Ed in Physics from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Chemistry

Masters Degree in Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry

PG in Pharma Chemistry provided it is preceded by graduation in Chemistry

Or

MSc Ed in Chemistry from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Biology

Masters Degree in Zoology (with Botany)/ Botany (with Zoology)

PG in Micro Biology/Molecular Biology/Agricultural Botany/genetics provided it is preceded by graduation in Botany/Zoology

Or

MSc Ed in Zoology/ Botany from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Biotech

Masters Degree in Biotechnology / Relevant subjects

-

B. Ed

Psychology

Masters Degree in Psychology

-

B. Ed

Commerce

Masters Degree in Commerce

 -

B. Ed

Computer Science Informatics

BE/BTech in Computer science/IT/ Computer Engg/ Electronins/ Electronics& Communications

MCA/MSc Computer Science/IT

Or

MSC Maths/Physics/ Statistics and BSc Computer Science/BCA/ 3yr Diploma in Computer Engineering or IT/PGDCA recognized by AICTE

Or

B Level from DOEACC

-

Home Science

Masters Degree in Home Science

-

B. Ed

Physical Education

Masters Degree in Physical Education

 -

 -

For TGT Teachers in Army Public School

English

Degree in English

BA Ed with English from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Hindi

Degree in Hindi

BA Ed with Hindi from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Sanskrit

Degree in Sanskrit

BA Ed with Sanskrit from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

History

Degree in History

BA Ed with History from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Geography

Degree in Geography

BA Ed with Geography from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Political Science

Degree in Political Science

BA Ed with Political Science from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Maths

Degree in Maths

BA Ed with Maths from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Physics

Degree in Physics

Bsc Ed from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Chemistry

Degree in Chemistry

Bsc Ed from RCE, NCERT

B. Ed

Biology

Degree in Biology

Bsc Home Science

B. Ed

For PRT Teachers in Army Public School

PRT

Graduate

-

B Ed/2 Year Diploma

Or

B.El.Ed (four year integrated course)

Click here to know the Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers Salary after 7th Pay Commission

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material