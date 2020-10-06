Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher Recruitment 2020 Age Limit & Educational Qualification

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Every year Army Public School recruits teachers for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). There are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools. Out of these, a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons. Candidates can apply for this exam from 1st to 20th October 2020. Candidates are required to apply online through APS website http://aps-csb.in.
Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for PGT, TGT and PRT posts for Army Public School AWES 2020 Exam:
Age Limit and Relaxation in Upper Age Limit
|
Category
|
Age Limit (As on April 01, 2021)
|
Fresh Candidates
|
Below 40 years
(except for Delhi schools where TGT/PRT should be less than 29 yrs and PGT less than 36 years)
|
Experienced Candidates
(Should have minimum 5 years teaching experience in the last 10 years)
|
Below 57 years (in the case of Delhi 40 Yrs)
Educational Qualification
|
Minimum Qualification for Teachers in Army Public School
|
Post
|
Education
|
% Marks
|
Professional
|
% Marks
|
PGT
|
Post Graduation
|
50
|
B.Ed
|
50
|
TGT
|
Graduation
|
50
|
B.Ed
|
50
|
PRT
|
Graduation
|
50
|
B.Ed/ Two year Diploma (D.Ed)
|
50
Note:
- CTET/TET is not mandatory for appearing in the Online Screening Test. However CTET/TET conducted by Centre/State government is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Those not qualified in CTET/TET but found fit in all other respects may be considered for appointment on vacancies which may be adhoc in nature till attainment of qualification.
- A Post-Graduate with less than 50% marks in Graduation, but more than 50% marks in Post-Graduation with the subject applied for shall also be eligible.
- For TGT Applicants Higher Qualification (with 50% marks) shall be accepted provide the main subject is common.
Let’s have a look at the subject-wise educational qualification required for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts in Army Public School:
|
Subject
|
Educational Qualification
|
Professional Qualification
|
Primary
|
Alternative
|
For PGT Teachers in Army Public School
|
English
|
Masters Degree in English
|
-
|
B. Ed
|
Hindi
|
Masters Degree in Hindi
|
-
|
B. Ed
|
History
|
Masters Degree in History
|
-
|
B. Ed
|
Geography
|
Masters Degree in Geography
|
-
|
B. Ed
|
Economics
|
Masters Degree in Economics
|
-
|
B. Ed
|
Political Science
|
Masters Degree in Politics
|
MA in Public Administration/ International relations
|
B. Ed
|
Maths
|
Masters Degree in Maths
|
PG in Statistics/ Operational Research provided it is preceded by graduation in Maths
Or
MSc Ed in Maths from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Physics
|
Masters Degree in Physics
|
MSc Ed in Physics from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Chemistry
|
Masters Degree in Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry
|
PG in Pharma Chemistry provided it is preceded by graduation in Chemistry
Or
MSc Ed in Chemistry from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Biology
|
Masters Degree in Zoology (with Botany)/ Botany (with Zoology)
|
PG in Micro Biology/Molecular Biology/Agricultural Botany/genetics provided it is preceded by graduation in Botany/Zoology
Or
MSc Ed in Zoology/ Botany from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Biotech
|
Masters Degree in Biotechnology / Relevant subjects
|
-
|
B. Ed
|
Psychology
|
Masters Degree in Psychology
|
-
|
B. Ed
|
Commerce
|
Masters Degree in Commerce
|
-
|
B. Ed
|
Computer Science Informatics
|
BE/BTech in Computer science/IT/ Computer Engg/ Electronins/ Electronics& Communications
|
MCA/MSc Computer Science/IT
Or
MSC Maths/Physics/ Statistics and BSc Computer Science/BCA/ 3yr Diploma in Computer Engineering or IT/PGDCA recognized by AICTE
Or
B Level from DOEACC
|
-
|
Home Science
|
Masters Degree in Home Science
|
-
|
B. Ed
|
Physical Education
|
Masters Degree in Physical Education
|
-
|
-
|
For TGT Teachers in Army Public School
|
English
|
Degree in English
|
BA Ed with English from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Hindi
|
Degree in Hindi
|
BA Ed with Hindi from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Sanskrit
|
Degree in Sanskrit
|
BA Ed with Sanskrit from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
History
|
Degree in History
|
BA Ed with History from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Geography
|
Degree in Geography
|
BA Ed with Geography from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Political Science
|
Degree in Political Science
|
BA Ed with Political Science from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Maths
|
Degree in Maths
|
BA Ed with Maths from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Physics
|
Degree in Physics
|
Bsc Ed from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Chemistry
|
Degree in Chemistry
|
Bsc Ed from RCE, NCERT
|
B. Ed
|
Biology
|
Degree in Biology
|
Bsc Home Science
|
B. Ed
|
For PRT Teachers in Army Public School
|
PRT
|
Graduate
|
-
|
B Ed/2 Year Diploma
Or
B.El.Ed (four year integrated course)
So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.
