Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher Recruitment 2020 Age Limit & Educational Qualification

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Every year Army Public School recruits teachers for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). There are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools. Out of these, a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons. Candidates can apply for this exam from 1st to 20th October 2020. Candidates are required to apply online through APS website http://aps-csb.in.

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for PGT, TGT and PRT posts for Army Public School AWES 2020 Exam:

Age Limit and Relaxation in Upper Age Limit

Category Age Limit (As on April 01, 2021) Fresh Candidates Below 40 years (except for Delhi schools where TGT/PRT should be less than 29 yrs and PGT less than 36 years) Experienced Candidates (Should have minimum 5 years teaching experience in the last 10 years) Below 57 years (in the case of Delhi 40 Yrs)

Educational Qualification

Minimum Qualification for Teachers in Army Public School Post Education % Marks Professional % Marks PGT Post Graduation 50 B.Ed 50 TGT Graduation 50 B.Ed 50 PRT Graduation 50 B.Ed/ Two year Diploma (D.Ed) 50

Note:

CTET/TET is not mandatory for appearing in the Online Screening Test. However CTET/TET conducted by Centre/State government is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Those not qualified in CTET/TET but found fit in all other respects may be considered for appointment on vacancies which may be adhoc in nature till attainment of qualification.

A Post-Graduate with less than 50% marks in Graduation, but more than 50% marks in Post-Graduation with the subject applied for shall also be eligible.

For TGT Applicants Higher Qualification (with 50% marks) shall be accepted provide the main subject is common.

Let’s have a look at the subject-wise educational qualification required for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts in Army Public School:

Subject Educational Qualification Professional Qualification Primary Alternative For PGT Teachers in Army Public School English Masters Degree in English - B. Ed Hindi Masters Degree in Hindi - B. Ed History Masters Degree in History - B. Ed Geography Masters Degree in Geography - B. Ed Economics Masters Degree in Economics - B. Ed Political Science Masters Degree in Politics MA in Public Administration/ International relations B. Ed Maths Masters Degree in Maths PG in Statistics/ Operational Research provided it is preceded by graduation in Maths Or MSc Ed in Maths from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Physics Masters Degree in Physics MSc Ed in Physics from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Chemistry Masters Degree in Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry PG in Pharma Chemistry provided it is preceded by graduation in Chemistry Or MSc Ed in Chemistry from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Biology Masters Degree in Zoology (with Botany)/ Botany (with Zoology) PG in Micro Biology/Molecular Biology/Agricultural Botany/genetics provided it is preceded by graduation in Botany/Zoology Or MSc Ed in Zoology/ Botany from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Biotech Masters Degree in Biotechnology / Relevant subjects - B. Ed Psychology Masters Degree in Psychology - B. Ed Commerce Masters Degree in Commerce - B. Ed Computer Science Informatics BE/BTech in Computer science/IT/ Computer Engg/ Electronins/ Electronics& Communications MCA/MSc Computer Science/IT Or MSC Maths/Physics/ Statistics and BSc Computer Science/BCA/ 3yr Diploma in Computer Engineering or IT/PGDCA recognized by AICTE Or B Level from DOEACC - Home Science Masters Degree in Home Science - B. Ed Physical Education Masters Degree in Physical Education - - For TGT Teachers in Army Public School English Degree in English BA Ed with English from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Hindi Degree in Hindi BA Ed with Hindi from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Sanskrit Degree in Sanskrit BA Ed with Sanskrit from RCE, NCERT B. Ed History Degree in History BA Ed with History from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Geography Degree in Geography BA Ed with Geography from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Political Science Degree in Political Science BA Ed with Political Science from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Maths Degree in Maths BA Ed with Maths from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Physics Degree in Physics Bsc Ed from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Chemistry Degree in Chemistry Bsc Ed from RCE, NCERT B. Ed Biology Degree in Biology Bsc Home Science B. Ed For PRT Teachers in Army Public School PRT Graduate - B Ed/2 Year Diploma Or B.El.Ed (four year integrated course)

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.

