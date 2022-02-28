AWES Result 2022 (Today): Download Link @awesindia.com, Check Army Public School APS OST Updates Here

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), Army Public School (APS) is going to release the result link of the Online Screening Test (OST) held for PRT/TGT/PRT Posts today, 28 February 2022 on its official website @awesindia.com. Check how to download AWES Result 2022 Steps, link, Score Card and cutoff details below here.

APS Score Card 2022

The Score Cards of all qualified candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate.

AWES Score Card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up a teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

How to Download AWES Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of AWES - www.awesindia.com. Click on the ‘Result Link’ available under ‘OST’ Section. It will redirect to a new page - register.cbtexams.in/AWES/Registration. Click on ‘Login’ Link. Enter your Login ID and Password. Download APS OST Result 2022. Take a print out of the result for future use.

Candidates who would score minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear for the interview round or other Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency (Stage 2 and 3) conducted by the Army Public School by their controlling management at different times in the month of March 2022.

They can check Local Newspapers, the School Website, Notice board etc. for the vacancies available in APS School. We have also provided the list of vacancies in the link given below.

AWES Expected Cut -Off

Category PRT Cut Off Marks TGT Cut Off Marks PGT Cut Off Marks SC 35-38 35-39 35-38 ST 30-34 33-36 31-33 OBC 43-47 45-49 44-48 General 52-55 50-55 51-54

There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. There are approximately 8700 teachers on the rolls of these schools for which the recruitment is done every year.

AWES Login Link