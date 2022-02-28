AWES Result 2022 (Today): Download Link @awesindia.com, Check Army Public School APS OST Updates Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), Army Public School (APS) is going to release the result link of the Online Screening Test (OST) held for PRT/TGT/PRT Posts today, 28 February 2022 on its official website @awesindia.com. Check how to download AWES Result 2022 Steps, link, Score Card and cutoff details below here.

 

Created On: Feb 28, 2022 13:48 IST
AWES Result 2022
AWES Result 2022

AWES Result 2022: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), Army Public School (APS) is going to release the result link of the Online Screening Test (OST) held for PRT/TGT/PRT Posts today, 28 February 2022. Those who attended AWES OST on 10 February 2022  and on 19 and 20 February 2022 would be able to checkmarks from the AWES Website.

APS Score Card 2022

The Score Cards of all qualified candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate.

AWES Score Card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up a teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

How to Download AWES Result 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of AWES - www.awesindia.com.
  2. Click on the ‘Result Link’ available under ‘OST’ Section.
  3. It will redirect to a new page - register.cbtexams.in/AWES/Registration.
  4. Click on ‘Login’ Link.
  5. Enter your Login ID and Password.
  6. Download APS OST Result 2022.
  7. Take a print out of the result for future use.

Candidates who would score minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear for the interview round or other     Evaluation of  Teaching  Skills and Computer Proficiency (Stage 2 and 3)  conducted by the Army Public School by their controlling management at different times in the month of March 2022.

They can check Local Newspapers, the School Website, Notice board etc. for the vacancies available in APS School. We have also provided the list of vacancies in the link given below.

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply for PRT/TGT/PGT and Non Teaching Posts Across India

AWES Expected Cut -Off 

Category

PRT Cut Off Marks

TGT Cut Off Marks

PGT Cut Off Marks

SC

35-38

35-39

35-38

ST

30-34

33-36

31-33

OBC

43-47

45-49

44-48

General

52-55

50-55

51-54

There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. There are approximately 8700 teachers on the rolls of these schools for which the recruitment is done every year.

AWES Login Link

FAQ

Is AWES Result 2022 released?

You can check this article for latest updates regarding the result.

How to check AWES Result 2022?

You can check the result by visiting https://www.awesindia.com.

When will AWES Result 2022 Release?

28 Feb 2022
