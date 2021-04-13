Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2021 for TGT and PGT Posts, Apply for Hisar Military Station by 17 Apr

Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2021: Army Public School has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher for Hisar Military Station. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 17 April 2021

Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

TGT - 8 Posts

PRT - 3 Posts

Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TGT (English/Maths/Science/Hindi/Social Science) -Post Graduation/ Graduation with relevant sub and B Ed with 50% in both. CTET/ TET and CSB cardholders will be preferred. Post Graduation/ Graduation with relevant sub and B Ed with 50% in both. CTET/ TET and CSB cardholders will be preferred.

TGT (Physical Education) - Graduate in Physical Edn or BP Ed or Graduation with DP Ed.

PRT (English, Maths, EVS, Hindi) - Post Graduation/ Graduation with B Ed/ D Ed with 50% in both; CTET/ TET and CSB cardholders will be preferred.

Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Below 40 years for fresh candidates and below 57 years for experienced candidates/ESM (Minimum 5 years teaching experience in the last 10 years).

Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Only shortlisted candidates based on qualification, experience, and other criteria, as decided by the management, will interview. No TA/DA is admissible.

Download Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2021

Official Website

How to apply for Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending an application along with the documents and a DD of Rs 100/- in favour of Army Public School, Hisar. (Payable at Hisar) latest by 17 April 2021. Incomplete forms will be rejected. Applications through email and Private Courier will not be considered.