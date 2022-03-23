Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Apply Before 4 April

Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022: Army Public School (APS), Kanpur, UP is inviting applications for the post of PGT, TGT and PRT Posts. Interested teachers can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 04 April 2022.
Army Public School UP Notification
Army Public School UP Application Form
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 04 April 2022
Army Public School UP Vacancy Details
Place of Work
Vacancies
APS Kanpur Cantt
PGT- Physics, Chemistry, Economics and PHE
APS Old Cantt Prayagraj
TGT – Science
PRT
Army Public School UP Salary
- PRT - Basic Pay – Rs 34695/-
- TGT - Basic Pay – Rs 35723/
- PGT - Basic Pay – Rs 36237/-
Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School UP Teacher Posts
Educational Qualification:
- PRT - Graduation/Post Graduation with 50% and D.E.Ed/B.Ed with 50%. AWES CSB & CTET/TET
- TGT - Graduation/Post Graduation in respective subject with 50% and B.Ed minimum 50%, AWES CSB, CTET/ TET and BPED for PHE post
- PGT - Post Graduation in respective subject with 50% and B.Ed with 50%. AWES CSB
Army Public School UP Teacher Age Limit:
- Fresh Candidates Below 40 yrs as on 01 Apr 2022.
- Experienced Candidates Below 57 Yrs (Should have minimum 5 years teaching experience in the last 10 yrs in respective categories).
Selection Process for Army Public School UP Teacher Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of interview
How to Apply for Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022
Application form and other details can be obtained between 9 AM to 2 PM from the school office of APS Kanpur on all working days. Application form may also be downloaded from School website www.apskanpur.com Application forms along with DD for Rs 100/- and copies of all educational and experience certificate duly self attested must be submitted to APS Kanpur on or before 04 April 2022 by 1400hrs. Thereafter no application form will be accepted, no representation in this regard will be entertained.
