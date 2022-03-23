Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Apply Before 4 April

Army Public School UP is hiring PGT, TGT and PRT Posts. Check Vacancy, Application For, Eligibility, Application process and other details.

Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022: Army Public School (APS), Kanpur, UP is inviting applications for the post of PGT, TGT and PRT Posts. Interested teachers can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 04 April 2022.

Army Public School UP Notification

Army Public School UP Application Form

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 04 April 2022

Army Public School UP Vacancy Details

Place of Work Vacancies APS Kanpur Cantt PGT- Physics, Chemistry, Economics and PHE APS Old Cantt Prayagraj TGT – Science PRT

Army Public School UP Salary

PRT - Basic Pay – Rs 34695/-

TGT - Basic Pay – Rs 35723/

PGT - Basic Pay – Rs 36237/-

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School UP Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Graduation/Post Graduation with 50% and D.E.Ed/B.Ed with 50%. AWES CSB & CTET/TET

TGT - Graduation/Post Graduation in respective subject with 50% and B.Ed minimum 50%, AWES CSB, CTET/ TET and BPED for PHE post

PGT - Post Graduation in respective subject with 50% and B.Ed with 50%. AWES CSB

Army Public School UP Teacher Age Limit:

Fresh Candidates Below 40 yrs as on 01 Apr 2022.

Experienced Candidates Below 57 Yrs (Should have minimum 5 years teaching experi­ence in the last 10 yrs in respective categories).

Selection Process for Army Public School UP Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply for Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022

Application form and other details can be obtained between 9 AM to 2 PM from the school office of APS Kanpur on all working days. Application form may also be downloaded from School website www.apskanpur.com Application forms along with DD for Rs 100/- and copies of all educational and experience certificate duly self attested must be submitted to APS Kanpur on or before 04 April 2022 by 1400hrs. Thereafter no application form will be accepted, no representation in this regard will be entertained.

