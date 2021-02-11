Army War College inviting applications for 39 Group C and D Posts, 10th & 12th Pass can apply

Army War College Recruitment 2021: Army War College has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Group C and Erstwhile Group D. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the concerned field can now apply to the posts through the offline mode on or before 22 February 2021.

A total of 39 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Cinema Projectionist/ Video Operator/Mech/Mixer/Photographer, Lower Division Clerk, Civilian Motor Driver, Electrician, MTS and Other Posts.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of offline applications: 22 February 2021

Army War College Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Cinema Projectionist/ Video Operator/Mech/Mixer/Photographer - 1 Post

Stenographer Grade 2 - 1 Post

Lower Division Clerk - 10 Posts

Civilian Motor Driver - 10 Posts

Electrician - 1 Post

Cook - 2 Posts

Poster Maker - 2 Posts

MTS (Watchman) - 4 Posts

MTS (Safaiwala) - 2 Posts

MTS (Gardener) - 1 Post

Barber - 1 Post

Fatigueman - 8 Posts

Supervisor - 1 Post

Overseer - 1 Post

Cycle Fitter - 1 Post

Army War College Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Cinema Projectionist/Video Operator/Mech/Mixer/Photographer - Matric or equivalent; certificate for operating Projector from a recognized Institute.

Stenographer Grade-II: 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

Lower Division Clerk:-12th class pass from a recognized Board or University; Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English on a computer or a typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer.

Civilian Motor Driver: Matriculation; Must possess the Civilian Driving licence for heavy vehicles and have two years experience of driving such vehicles.

Electrician - Matriculation (10th class Board Examination) from a recognized Board or Institution; Certificate from Industrial Training Institute or National Council for Vocational Training in the trade of Electrician.

Cook: Matriculation or equivalent; and Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.

Poster Maker: Matriculation from a recognized Board or Institution; Certificate in Drawing from a recognized Institution.

MTS (Gardener), MTS (Safaiwala), MTS (Watchman) & Fatigueman: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board; Must be conversant with the duties of respective trades with one year experience.

Barber: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in Barber‟s trade job.

Supervisor, Overseer, Cycle Fitter: Matriculation from a recognized Board or Institution.

Army War College Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Cinema Projectionist/Video Operator/Mech/Mixer/Photographer, Stenographer Grade-II, Lower Division Clerk, Cook, MTS (Gardener), MTS (Watchman), MTS (Safaiwala), Barber and Fatigueman - 18 to 25 years

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), Poster Maker, Electrician, Supervisor, Overseer and Cycle Fitter - 18 to 27 years

Army War College Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit. The selection process will comprise of written test and skill/physical/ practical/typing test wherever necessary.

Download Army War College Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Army War College Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment (Scrutiny of Applications) Board, Senior Command Wing, Army War College, Mhow (MP) – 453441 within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar/ Local daily Newspapers. In respect of North East region i.e. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of Jammu and Kashmir State, Lahaul and Spiti District of Pangi Sub-division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will be 52 days.