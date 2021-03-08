ARO Recruitment 2021 for MTS Posts: 10th Pass Apply, Download Army Recruiting Office Notification Here

ARO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Tiruchirappalli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group ‘C’ Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Industrial) in the employment newspaper dated 06 March to 12 March 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Army Recruiting Office Recruitment within 30 days (05 April 2021) from the date of publication of advertisement.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement

ARO Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 2 Posts

ARO MTS Salary:

Rs 18000/-

Eligibility Criteria for ARO MTS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation/ equivalent must possess from recognized Board

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Medical Fitness:

Vision 6/6 both eyes, no color blindness and not suffering from any inadmissible diseases. Selected candidates will be subjected to medical examination from the prescribed authorities.

Selection Process for ARO MTS Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for ARO MTS Recruitment 2021 ?

The application should be submitted in prescribed format and send it alongwith attested photocopies of all testimonials and certificates in support of age, qualification, one year experience, profession, caste, character, domicile, (4 x Recent passport size photographs (5cm x 3.5cm) and 02 x self addressed envelopes with Rs 30/- stamped to Army Recruiting Office, Garuda Lines, Tiruchirappalli-620001 by 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

ARO MTS Notification Download