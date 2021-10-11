Arogya Vibhag Admit Card 2021 Update: Check Group C and Group D New Exam Date Here

Arogya Vibhag, Maharashtra, Public Health Department has announced the new exam dates for the post of Group C and for Group D Posts on arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

Arogya Vibhag Admit Card and Exam Date 2021: Arogya Vibhag, Maharashtra, Public Health Department has announced the new exam dates for the post of Group C and for Group D Posts on arogya.maharashtra.gov.in/ nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in. As per the official website, Arogya Vibhag Exam will be conducted on:

NHM Maharashtra Group C Exam Date - 24 October 2021

NHM Maharashtra Group D Exam Date - 31 October 2021

The candidates are required to carry their Arogya Vibhag Admt Card at the venue. They are advised to visit this page for Arogya Vibhag Group C Admit Card Updates and Arogya Vibhag Group D Admit Card Updates.

Earlier, Arogya Vibhag Exam was to be held on 25 September and 26 September which was postponed. Arogya Vibhag Admit Card Link was activated on 21 September 2021.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has invited online application for recruitment of 2725 Group C Posts such as House Keeper Dresser, Store Guard, Laboratory Scientist Officer, Laboratory Assistant, X-Ray Technician, Blood Bank Technician, Pharmaceutical Officer,Dietitian,ECG Technician, Dental Mechanic, Dialysis Technician, Staff Nurse, Telephone, Operator, Driver, Tailor, Plumber, Carpenter, Ophthalmologist, Warden/Housekeeper, Record Keeper, Junior Clerk, Electrician, Senior Technician Assistant, killed Artizen, Librarian and Other Posts from 06 August to 28 August 2021.

Applications were also invited for filling up 3466 vacancies for Group D Posts.