Aryabhatta College DU Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Professor Posts: Check Eligibility And Salary

Aryabhatta College DU has invited online application for the 40 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check Aryabhatta College DU Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Aryabhatta College (Delhi University) has released short notice for 40 Assistant Professor posts in the Employment News (14-20 January) 2023.These positions are available in various disciplines including Commerce,Computer Science, Environmental Studies,English, Business Economics,Management Studies and others.

Interesed and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 January 2023 or within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

You can get all the details about the regarding Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification including qualifications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proformas etc. here.



Pay Level

Pay Level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix

Notification Details Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt. No. AC/Advt.(T)/2023/001

Important Dates Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application is 31 January 2023 or within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

Vacancy Details Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Commerce-07

Computer Science-06

Environmental Studies-02

English-01

Hindi-01

History-03

Mathematics-02

Business Economics-05

Psychology-08

Management Studies-05

Eligibility Criteria Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

How To Download: Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Aryabhatta College (Delhi University)-https://aryabhattacollege.ac.in/ Go to the Vacancy Section on the home page of the official website. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for permanent teaching positions' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How to Apply Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at web-link http://colrec.uod.ac.in/ on or before 31.01.2023 or within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.