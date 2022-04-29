ASRB AO Admit Card 2022 (Out) @asrb.org.in: Download From Here

ASRB AO Admit Card 2022: Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has uploaded the admit card for the Tier 1 Exam for the post of Administrative Officer (AO) and Finance & Accounts Officer (FAO) at asrb.org.in. The exam will be conducted on 10 May 2022. Those who are going to appear in this exam can download ASRB Admit Card 2022. You can check ASRB AO Admit Card Link and the steps to download it here.

ASRB AO Result 2022

The board will make the list of shortlisted candidates in Tier 1. Those who would qualify in ASRB AO Tier 1 will be called to appear for ASRB AO Tier 2 (a descriptive type test), based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks, as may be determined by the Board. The twenty top-scoring candidates for one vacancy shall be declared qualified for the Tier-II Exam from each category under which vacancies are available.

How to Download ASRB AO Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of ASRB - asrb.org.in Click on the link to download the admit card - 'DOWNLOAD ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FOR TIER-I OF AO AND F&AO EXAMINATION-2021' Provide your details such as your Registration Number (generated at the time of your Online Application Form submission) and the Date of Birth (as entered in the online Application Form) Download ASRB FAO Admit Card and ASRB AO Admit Card

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board and Indian Council of Agricultural Research had published the notification for filling up 44 vacancies of Administrative Officer and 21 for Finance & Accounts Officer Posts in the month of July 2021.