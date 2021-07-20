ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2021 for Administrative Officer (AO) and Finance & Accounts Officer (FA0), Apply Online @asrb.org.in from 23 July

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) is hiring Administrative Officer and Finance & Accounts Officer at ICAR Research Institutes. Details Here

ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2021: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officer and Finance & Accounts Officer at ICAR Research Institutes in accordance with the rules issued by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research on asrb.org.in.

ICAR AO Online Registration will start on 23 July and will be continued till 23 August 2021. Candidates who would apply for ICAR Recruitment 2021 will be called for online exam which is scheduled on 10 October 2021.

More details on ASRB Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fee and other are given below:

ICAR AO Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 23 July 2021 from 11 AM Last Date of Application - 23 August 2021 upto 5 PM Dates of online (CBT) examination - 10 October 2021 Date of descriptive type examination - Tier-II - To be notified Date of Structured Interview/Personality Test - To be notified

ICAR Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer - 44 Posts Finance & Accounts Officer - 21 Posts

ICAR AO AND FAO Salary

Pay Level 10 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix [Pre-revised PB-3 ₹ 15600-39100 + ₹ 5400 (Grade Pay)]

Eligibility Criteria for ICAR AO AND FAO

Educational Qualification:

For Administrative Officer - Candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University securing not less than 55% mark in the final degree examination or equivalent and must have working knowledge of computer. For Finance & Accounts Officer- Candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University securing not less than 55% mark in the final degree examination or equivalent and must have working knowledge of computer

ICAR AO AND FAO Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

ICAR AO AND FAO Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Tier 1 Online Exam Tier 2 Descriptive Exam Tier-III (Interview)

How to Apply for ICAR Recruitment 2021 ?

The interested candidates can apply for ICAR AO Exam and ICAR FAO Exam from 23 July to 23 August 2021 on the website: http://www.asrb.org.in.

Exam Fee:

UR/EWS/OBC - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PwD/Women - Rs. 20/-

For both AO and F&AO posts:

UR/EWS/OBC - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/PwD/Women - Rs. 40/-