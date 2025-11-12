ASRB NET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today (5 PM) at asrb.org.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

ASRB Admit Card 2025: Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) is all set to release the admit card on November 12 at 05.00 p.m. on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the Combined Computer Based Test for NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination- 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at at asrb.org.in. You can check the ASRB AO Admit Card Link and the steps to download it here.

ASRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link

The hall ticket download link will be activated today at 05.00 P.M. at the official website. Candidates applied successfully for Combined Computer Based Test for NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination- 2025 can download the same directly through the link given below-