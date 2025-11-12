ASRB NET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today (5 PM) at asrb.org.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

ASRB Admit Card 2025: Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) is all set to release the admit card on November 12 at 05.00 p.m. on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the Combined Computer Based Test for NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination- 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at at asrb.org.in. You can check the ASRB AO Admit Card Link and the steps to download it here.
ASRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link
The hall ticket download link will be activated today at 05.00 P.M. at the official website. Candidates applied successfully for Combined Computer Based Test for NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination- 2025 can download the same directly through the link given below-
|ASRB Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
ASRB Admit Card 2025: Overview
Candidates can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive for NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination- 2025 given below-
|
Organization Name
|
Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB)
|
Hall Ticket Release Date
|November 12, 2025
|
Posts Name
|
NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination- 2025
|
Admit card status
|
Soon
|
Official Website
|
https://www.asrb.org.in/
Steps to Download ASRB Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below
- Visit the official website of ASRB - asrb.org.in
- Click on the link to download the admit card - 'DOWNLOAD ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FOR TIER-I OF AO AND F&AO EXAMINATION-2025' on the home page.
- Provide your details such as your Registration Number (generated at the time of your Online Application Form submission) and the Date of Birth (as entered in the online Application Form)
- Download ASRB FAO Admit Card and ASRB AO Admit Card.
- Keep a copy of the same for future reference.
