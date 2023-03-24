ASRB Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) announced 195 vacancies for Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) posts. The ASRB salary will be paid as per the 7th Pay Commission in the Pay Band- 3 of Rs 15,600 -39,100.

Get All Details About ASRB Salary for Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6).

ASRB Recruitment Salary 2023: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 195 vacancies for Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) posts. The selection for the post will be conducted via a written exam followed by an interview. The ASRB Recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from 26th April-30th April 2023.

In this article, we will discuss the ASRB salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth.

ASRB Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Check the important dates for the ASRB Recruitment process below;

Events Dates Submission of Online Application Starts On 26th March 2023 Last date and time for submission of online application form 10th April 2023 ASRB Exam Dates 2023 26th April-30th April 2023

ASRB Recruitment Vacancy 2023

The ASRB vacancies for SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) posts have been updated on the official website. The distribution of vacancies for the ASRB Recruitment is as follows:

Post Name Vacancy Details Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) 163 Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) 32 Total 195

ASRB Recruitment Salary Structure 2023

The ASRB Salary structure includes various details like basic pay, gross salary, allowances & deductions, net salary, and much more. The salary structure for the ASRB Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) are the same. As per the official notification, the candidates selected for the SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) posts will be paid a salary in the pay band-3 of Rs 15,600 – 39,100 with GP of Rs 5400/- (revised Pay Level 10 -Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500 of the 7th CPC).

Furthermore, the ASRB Recruitment Salary will also depend on the institution they will join under the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board. Have a look at the table below to know the ASRB Recruitment Salary structure in a detailed manner.

ASRB Salary Structure 2023 Pay Band 3 Grade Pay Rs 5400 Pay Level Level 10 ASRB Recruitment Pay Scale Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500

ASRB Recruitment Salary 2023 Perks & Allowances

Along with the ASRB Recruitment Salary, the successful candidates will also receive various allowances and benefits as a part of their annual package. Check the ASRB allowances and benefits that might be offered to the candidates upon joining the post:

Dearness Allowances.

House Rent Allowances.

Medical Allowances.

Transport Allowances.

Leave Travel Allowances.

Special Allowances.

Over Time Allowances.

Children's Education Allowances.

City Compensatory Allowances

Other Allowances

ASRB Recruitment Job Profile 2023

Along with the knowledge of ASRB salary, the candidates should be familiar with the roles and responsibilities of the Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO). The ASRB Job Profile for both posts is detailed below: