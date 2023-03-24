JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ASRB Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) announced 195 vacancies for Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) posts. The ASRB salary will be paid as per the 7th Pay Commission in the Pay Band- 3 of Rs 15,600 -39,100.

Get All Details About ASRB Salary for Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6).
Get All Details About ASRB Salary for Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6).

ASRB Recruitment Salary 2023: The  Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 195 vacancies for Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) posts. The selection for the post will be conducted via a written exam followed by an interview. The ASRB Recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from 26th April-30th April 2023.

In this article, we will discuss the ASRB salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth.

ASRB Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Check the important dates for the ASRB Recruitment process below;

Events

Dates

Submission of Online Application Starts On

26th March 2023

Last date and time for submission of online application form

10th April 2023

ASRB Exam Dates 2023

26th April-30th April 2023

ASRB Recruitment Vacancy 2023

The ASRB vacancies for SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) posts have been updated on the official website. The distribution of vacancies for the ASRB Recruitment is as follows:

Post Name

Vacancy Details

Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6)

163

Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6)

32

Total

195

ASRB Recruitment Salary Structure 2023

The ASRB Salary structure includes various details like basic pay, gross salary, allowances & deductions, net salary, and much more. The salary structure for the ASRB Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6)  are the same. As per the official notification, the candidates selected for the SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) posts will be paid a salary in the pay band-3 of Rs 15,600 – 39,100 with GP of Rs 5400/- (revised Pay Level 10 -Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500 of the 7th CPC). 

Furthermore, the ASRB Recruitment Salary will also depend on the institution they will join under the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board.  Have a look at the table below to know the ASRB Recruitment Salary structure in a detailed manner.

ASRB Salary Structure 2023

Pay Band

3

Grade Pay

Rs 5400

Pay Level

Level 10

ASRB Recruitment Pay Scale

Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500

ASRB Recruitment Salary 2023 Perks & Allowances

Along with the ASRB Recruitment Salary, the successful candidates will also receive various allowances and benefits as a part of their annual package. Check the ASRB allowances and benefits that might be offered to the candidates upon joining the post:

  • Dearness Allowances.
  • House Rent Allowances.
  • Medical Allowances.
  • Transport Allowances.
  • Leave Travel Allowances.
  • Special Allowances.
  • Over Time Allowances.
  • Children's Education Allowances.
  • City Compensatory Allowances
  • Other Allowances

ASRB Recruitment Job Profile 2023

Along with the knowledge of ASRB salary, the candidates should be familiar with the roles and responsibilities of the Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO). The ASRB Job Profile for both posts is detailed below:

Post Name

ASRB Job Profile

Senior Technical Officer (STO)

Perform Tasks in ICAR Hqrs and its Research Institutes.

Provide technical assistance to the research programs held by ICAR.

Collaborate with other scientists and researchers to design and implement research programs.

Manage the research projects under their guidance and supervision.

Make sure to collect high-quality and accurate research data.

Responsible for preparing scientific papers and reports based on their research findings.

Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6)

Perform all the assigned tasks at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) under the administrative control of ICAR.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pay scale of ASRB?

The ASRB salary is given according to the pay band-3 of Rs 15,600 – 39,100 with GP of Rs 5400/- (revised Pay Level 10 -Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500 of the 7th CPC).

Q2. What are the allowances offered along with the ASRB Salary?

The selected candidates receive various allowances like Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Medical Allowances, Transport Allowances, Leave Travel Allowances, etc along with ASRB Salary.

Q3. What is the job profile for ASRB Recruitment?

The ASRB job profile varies as per the post. The roles and responsibilities of ASRB STO include performing all the assigned tasks in ICAR Hqrs and its Research Institutes, whereas the SMS role is to perform all the assigned tasks at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) under the administrative control of ICAR.

Q4. What is the salary of a senior technical officer in ICAR?

The candidates selected for the post of senior technical officer in ICAR will receive a salary in the pay band-3 of Rs 15,600 – 39,100 with GP of Rs 5400/- (revised Pay Level 10 -Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500 of the 7th CPC).

Q5. Where can I find the detailed ASRB Salary 2023?

The candidates can find the complete ASRB recruitment salary along with the allowances and job profile details in this article.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next