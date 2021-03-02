Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021 for 1837 Jr Assistant, Steno, AEA, Grade 4 and Other Posts, Apply Online @xex.gauhati.ac.in

Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021: Gauhati University,Agriculture Department, Assam, Khanapara has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Extension Assistant (AEA), Jr Assistant , Stenographer, Steno-Typist, Electrician, PI/ FI/ FS/ Computor,Mechanic (Jute), Grade-IV. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on xex.gauhati.ac.in on or before 13 March 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 13 March 2021

Vacancy Details

Agril. Extension Asstt (AEA) - 1581

Jr Asst (HQ) - 47

Jr Asstt (Dis. Level) - 153

Stenographer - 08

Steno-Typist - 05

Electrician - 04

PI/ FI/ FS/ Computor -24

Mechanic (Jute) - 06

Gr-IV - 09

Salary:

Agriculture Extension Assistant - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM

Junior Assistant (HQ) - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM

Junior Assistant (District Level) - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM

Stenographer - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.8700/- PM

Steno-Typist - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM

Electrician - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM

PI/ FI/ FS/ Computer - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM

Mechanic - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.5600/- PM

GR-IV - Rs.12000-35000/- + Grade Pay Rs.3900/- PM

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Agriculture Jr Assistant, Steno, AEA, Grade 4 and Other Posts



Educational Qualification:

Agril. Extension Asstt (AEA) - HS passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/Council/University. Preference will be given to those candidates who are passed in Science Stream and having Rural Back Ground certificate

Jr Asst (HQ) - Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University. Diploma in Computer for Minimum 6 months.

Jr Asstt (Dis. Level) - Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University. Diploma in Computer for Minimum 6 months.

Stenographer - Graduate in any Discipline from any recognized University. Grade-I Stenography diploma with minimum speed 80wpm (Eng) and minimum 6 months Computer diploma

Steno-Typist - HS passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/Council/University. Stenography diploma with minimum speed 80wpm, and minimum 6 months Computer diploma.

Electrician - HSLC passed from any recognized Board/Council/University. 2 years Diploma in Electrical from Govt. ITI.

PI/ FI/ FS/ Computor -HSSLC passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/Council/University with Statistics, Economics or Mathematics as one of the subject.

Mechanic (Jute) - HSLC passed from any recognized Board/Council/University. 2 years Diploma in Mechanic from Govt. ITI.

Gr-IV - 8th Class Passed

Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

How to Apply for Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply through online mode on official website -xex.gauhati.ac.in on or before 03 March 2021.

Assam Agriculture Recruitment Notification Download

Assam Agriculture Online Application Link

