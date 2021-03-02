Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021 for 1837 Jr Assistant, Steno, AEA, Grade 4 and Other Posts, Apply Online @xex.gauhati.ac.in
Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021: Gauhati University,Agriculture Department, Assam, Khanapara has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Extension Assistant (AEA), Jr Assistant , Stenographer, Steno-Typist, Electrician, PI/ FI/ FS/ Computor,Mechanic (Jute), Grade-IV. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on xex.gauhati.ac.in on or before 13 March 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 13 March 2021
Vacancy Details
- Agril. Extension Asstt (AEA) - 1581
- Jr Asst (HQ) - 47
- Jr Asstt (Dis. Level) - 153
- Stenographer - 08
- Steno-Typist - 05
- Electrician - 04
- PI/ FI/ FS/ Computor -24
- Mechanic (Jute) - 06
- Gr-IV - 09
Salary:
- Agriculture Extension Assistant - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM
- Junior Assistant (HQ) - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM
- Junior Assistant (District Level) - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM
- Stenographer - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.8700/- PM
- Steno-Typist - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM
- Electrician - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM
- PI/ FI/ FS/ Computer - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.6200/- PM
- Mechanic - Rs.14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs.5600/- PM
- GR-IV - Rs.12000-35000/- + Grade Pay Rs.3900/- PM
Eligibility Criteria for Assam Agriculture Jr Assistant, Steno, AEA, Grade 4 and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Agril. Extension Asstt (AEA) - HS passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/Council/University. Preference will be given to those candidates who are passed in Science Stream and having Rural Back Ground certificate
- Jr Asst (HQ) - Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University. Diploma in Computer for Minimum 6 months.
- Jr Asstt (Dis. Level) - Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University. Diploma in Computer for Minimum 6 months.
- Stenographer - Graduate in any Discipline from any recognized University. Grade-I Stenography diploma with minimum speed 80wpm (Eng) and minimum 6 months Computer diploma
- Steno-Typist - HS passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/Council/University. Stenography diploma with minimum speed 80wpm, and minimum 6 months Computer diploma.
- Electrician - HSLC passed from any recognized Board/Council/University. 2 years Diploma in Electrical from Govt. ITI.
- PI/ FI/ FS/ Computor -HSSLC passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/Council/University with Statistics, Economics or Mathematics as one of the subject.
- Mechanic (Jute) - HSLC passed from any recognized Board/Council/University. 2 years Diploma in Mechanic from Govt. ITI.
- Gr-IV - 8th Class Passed
Age Limit:
18 to 40 Years
How to Apply for Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates can apply through online mode on official website -xex.gauhati.ac.in on or before 03 March 2021.
Assam Agriculture Recruitment Notification Download