Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 Out, Download SLPRB Call Letter @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has uploaded the admit card of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the post of Commando. Applicants can download Assam Police Admit Card by clicking on Assam Police Commando Admit Card Link or by visiting the official website - slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Commando Exam will be conducted on 24 April 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Assam Police Commando Physical Exam 2022

Height:

Category Male & Transgender Female General 167 cm 162 cm OBC/MOBC/SC 162 cm 157 cm ST(H)/ST(P)/Gorkha 160.02 cm 152.40 cm

.Chest(Only for male & Transgender):

Category Normal Expanded Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC/ST(P)et 85 Cm 90 Cm ST(H) 80 Cm 85 Cm ST(H)/ST(P)/Gorkha 160.02 cm 152.40 cm

Candidates who clear PST & PET will have to appear in Psychometric Test.

How to Download Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SLPRB -slprbassam.in Click on ‘ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD PORTAL’ given under’ ‘Please click here to go to the Admit Card Download Portal’ A new window will open Login into your account and provide your application Number, Candidate`s Name and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) Download SLPRB Admit Card 2022

Assam Police had invited applications for recruitment of 2450 posts of Constable AB For Newly Created Assam Commando Battalions in the month of December 2020. Out of which, 2220 vacancies are reserved Male and Transgender, 180 Vacancies Female – 180 and 50 for Nursing