Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Download PET PST Call Letter @slprbassam.in, Check Direct Link

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card of PET and PST for various Constable Posts on its official website - slprbassam.in. Check download process here.

Created On: Oct 13, 2021 11:43 IST
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for various Constable Posts including Communication/ Messenger/ Carpener/ UB) in APRO and Sub-Officer, Fireman & Emergency Rescuers in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam and Recruitment of Constable/ Guardsman (Grade-III). All such candidates who are appearing for Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round can download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 from the official website  - slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 downloading link is available on the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, However you can download the Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021  also with the direct link given below. 

It is noted that State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam is set to conduct the  Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for various Constable Posts  from 25 October 2021  onwards. Candidates can check the details of the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) district wise schedule available on the official website. 

It is noted that State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has postponed the Admit Card downloading process for some of districts due to enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in connection with bye-election in some LACs of the state. Admit Cards for the these districts namely Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Baksa, Barpeta, Sivasagar and Jorhat will be  issued after completion of the process of bye election in the state. 

How to download: Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021

  1. Visit SLPRB official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam - slprbassam.in
  2. Click on ‘Download’ Tab given under 'Download Admit Card for PST/PET'
  3. Enter your Phone Number/Email ID/ Application ID
  4. Click on ‘Login’ Button
  5. Download SLPRB Constable Admit Card.
  6. You are advised to download and save the same for your future reference. 

