Assam Police Jail Warder Notification 2023: Get Here Jail Warder Exam Date, Online Form Start, Last Date & Other Details

Assam Jail Warder Notification 2023: Know here about Assam Jail Warder Recruitment 2023, check notification how to fill form, no. of vacancies and form submission last date.

Assam Jail Warder Notification 2023: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board has released a notification regarding vacancies of Jail Warders in prisons of Assam. Candidates can check and download the notification from the official website of the Recruitment Board at - https://www.slprbassam.in/ This year there are a total of 253 vacancies of Jail Warder in Assam Police Recruitment 2023 to be filled via Physical Standard Test, Physical Eligibility Test and a Written Test whose merit will be prepared on the basis of Physical Standard Test and Physical Eligibility Test. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification regarding the detailed recruitment process and check details regarding eligibility, documents required, important dates, physical standard, medical exam etc. The online application will start from 28 January 2023 and the last date of submitting application is 11 February 2023.

Assam Jail Warder 2023 Notification PDF

Interested candidates can check and download the official recruitment notification of Assam Jail Warder 2023 on the official website of Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board @ https://www.slprbassam.in/ or candidates can download the PDF of the notification from the direct link given below.

Direct link to download Assam Jail Warder 2023 Notification PDF

Assam Jail Warder 2023 Important Dates

Release of Notification 26 January 2023 Online Application start 28 January 2023 Last date to Apply 11 February 2023





How to Apply for Assam Jail Warden 2023

Step 1 Visit the official website of Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board at- https://www.slprbassam.in/

Step 2 Click on the link titled ‘Go to the online Application Portal’

Step 3 On the page opened, register via mobile no., after successful registration candidates will get a Registration Id for Assam Police Recruitment which will be valid for the year 2022-23.

Candidates who are already registered need to login and apply for this post.

Step 3 After registering themselves candidates need to upload scanned copies of Photograph and Signature along with documents like Certificate for Proof Of Age, High School Certificate and Marksheet, Caste Certificate etc online. No examination fee is to be paid for the post.

Step 4 Then click on the ‘Complete’ button to submit the form. The candidate can then download the registration slip with ID No.

Assam Jail Warden 2023 : Date of Examination

The dates of PET/PST/DV will be notified soon

Assam Jail Warden Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should fulfill the following criteria to apply for the Jail Warder post.

Domicile

Candidates must be a citizen of India and also a permanent resident of state of Assam. Selected candidates will have to submit Proof of Residence before joining.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed class 10 or equivalent exam. Candidate must register with a local Employment Exchange in Assam. Candidates must be fluent in Assamese or any other State language. For other details read official notification.

Age limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983). Age Relaxation will be given as per government rules and procedures.

Physical Standards : Candidates need to fulfill certain physical standards to be eligible to apply. Details of physical standards are given below.

Height(minimum) Male Female Gen / OBC / MOBC / SC 162.5 cm 144.5 cm ST (H) / ST (P) 160 cm 142 cm

Chest (only for men): measuring not less than 81 cm when deflated.

Weight (for Male & Female candidates): Weight should be proportionate to height and age as per medical standards prescribed. Candidates are required to undergo a Medical Examination as may be necessary before appointment to the service.

Assam Jail Warden 2023 : Pattern of Examination

Vacancies of Jail Warden are to be filled via Physical Standard Test, Physical Eligibility Test and a Written Test whose merit will be prepared on the basis of Physical Standard Test and Physical Eligibility Test. For Physical Standard Test candidates will be shortlisted after the Document Verification. After the documents are verified and found genuine, the candidates will have to appear in the PST (Physical Standard Test). It will carry no marks. Measurement of the height, weight & chest (Chest measurement only for male) of the candidates will be done. A thorough Medical Test will also be done along with PST. Candidates failing medical test will be debarred from appearing in other tests. Once the candidates clear the PST they will have to appear in the PET (Physical Efficiency Test).

The Physical Efficiency Test will carry 40 marks. Its details are given below:

a) Race 1600 meters for male candidates and 800 meters for female candidates. b) Long Jump – for male 335 cm (minimum) and for female 244 cm (minimum), 3 chances

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification regarding the details of PET. Candidates clearing PST & PET will be called for Written Test. Candidates will be called for the Written Test in ratio of 5 (five) times the number of posts allotted in respect of each category. Written test shall consist of 100 multiple choice type questions. For each correct answer the half mark will be awarded. Total marks for the Written Test is 50. There will be no negative marking. The subjects to be covered will be Elementary Arithmetic, General English, Logical reasoning, Assam’s History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Current Affairs. The question paper for Written Exam shall be in the following languages: Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English. There will be 5 marks each for Viva and NCC also.

Assam Jail Warden 2023 No. of vacancies

This year there are a total of 253 vacancies of Jail Warden.

Assam Jail Warden 2023 Recruitment salary

The salary of Jail Warden will be in the pay scale of Rs. 14000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Rs. 5200/ Grade Pay.