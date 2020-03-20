Assam Police Recruitment 2020, Apply for Platoon Commander under Civil Defence and Home Guards @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Platoon Commander under Civil Defence and Home. Online applications are invited for Assam Police Platoon Commander Recruitment 2020 through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 23 March to 11 April 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - SLPRB/REC/PC/CD & HG/2018/78
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application – 23 March 2020 from 02 PM
- Last Date of Application – 11 April 2020
Assam Police Jail Warder Vacancy Details
Platoon Commander – 35 Posts
Male
- General (Unreserved) - 13
- OBC/ MOBC – 6
- SC - 2
- ST (H) – 1
- ST(P) - 3
Female
- General (Unreserved) - 5
- OBC/ MOBC – 2
- SC - 1
- ST (H) – 1
- ST(P) – 1
Physical standards:
Height (Minimum)
Male Female
- Gen / OBC / MOBC / SC - 162.56 cm
- ST (H) / ST (P) - 160.02 cm
- Chest (Only for men) - 80 cm
- ST (P) /ST (H) - 76 cm
Female
- Gen / OBC / MOBC / SC - 154.94 cm
- ST (H) / ST (P) - 152.40 cm
Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Platoon Commander Posts
- The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University
- NCC ‘B’ Certificate OR Home Guards Training Certificate
Age Limit:
18 to 38 years
How to Apply for Assam Police Platoon Commander Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SLPRB website www.slprbassam from 23 March to 11 April 2020.
Application Fee:
There will be no application fee
Assam Police Platoon Commander Jobs Notification PDF