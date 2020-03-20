Assam Police Recruitment 2020, Apply for Platoon Commander under Civil Defence and Home Guards @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Platoon Commander under Civil Defence and Home. Online applications are invited for Assam Police Platoon Commander Recruitment 2020 through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 23 March to 11 April 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - SLPRB/REC/PC/CD & HG/2018/78

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 23 March 2020 from 02 PM

Last Date of Application – 11 April 2020

Assam Police Jail Warder Vacancy Details

Platoon Commander – 35 Posts

Male

General (Unreserved) - 13

OBC/ MOBC – 6

SC - 2

ST (H) – 1

ST(P) - 3

Female

General (Unreserved) - 5

OBC/ MOBC – 2

SC - 1

ST (H) – 1

ST(P) – 1

Physical standards:

Height (Minimum)

Male Female

Gen / OBC / MOBC / SC - 162.56 cm

ST (H) / ST (P) - 160.02 cm

Chest (Only for men) - 80 cm

ST (P) /ST (H) - 76 cm

Female

Gen / OBC / MOBC / SC - 154.94 cm

ST (H) / ST (P) - 152.40 cm

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Platoon Commander Posts

The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University

NCC ‘B’ Certificate OR Home Guards Training Certificate

Age Limit:

18 to 38 years

How to Apply for Assam Police Platoon Commander Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SLPRB website www.slprbassam from 23 March to 11 April 2020.

Application Fee:

There will be no application fee

Assam Police Platoon Commander Jobs Notification PDF



Online Application