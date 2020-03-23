Assam Police Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 204 Steno and Junior Assistant Posts @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post Stenographer and Junior Assistant Posts. A total of 204 vacancies are available out of 15 posts are of Junior Assistant in directorate of AP Headquarter and 170 posts are of Junior Assistant & 19 Posts are of stenographer (grade- III) district cadre under Assam Police.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Assam Police Steno and Jr Assistant Recruitment 2020 through online mode. Only online applications will be received with effect from 04 April 2020 and the last date of receiving applications will be 04 May 2020.No application will be received there after.

More details on Assam Police Recruitment such as eligibility criteria, selection process, application procedure etc. Are available below.

Notification Number -SLPRB/ REC/JA- STENO/2018/159

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 04 April 2020

Last Date of Application – 04 May 2020

Assam Police Steno and Junior Assistant Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant - 185 Posts

Stenographer - 19 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Steno and Junior Assistant Posts

Junior Assistant(in APHQRS / District Level): The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University and must possess Diploma in Computer.

Stenographer (Grade- III) (District Level): The candidate must be a graduate in Arts,Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institutionsaffiliated to a recognized University with having National Trade Certificate in stenography from ITI in Assam or any other institute recognized by the Govt. Of Assam/Govt. of India with 80 WPM in English Stenography.

Age Limit:

18 to 38years

How to Apply for Assam Police Steno and Junior Assistant Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 04 April to 04 May 2020.

Assam Police Steno and Junior Assistant Recruitment Notification

Assam Police Online Application - to start from 04 April